Mattie Atkins will be 81 years old Monday, May 11. She has asked for 81 cards. She came out of hospital the last of January with a heart attack, and with COVID-19 in March, she has been unable to go anywhere. So, put a smile with only a card.
Mattie Atkins
874 Smokey Rd.
Rutledge, TN 37861
