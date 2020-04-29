RUTLEDGE – The Grainger County Humane Society (GCHS) is providing ways to prepare for National Pet Week celebrations within Grainger County.
National Pet Week is typically celebrated the first week of May, placing the event Sunday, May 3 through Saturday, May 9 for 2020. Anyone who is interested in participating in National Pet Week can find a variety of ways to celebrate within the community.
Trained Volunteer Animal Control Abuse Officer Rocky Farr with GCHS said one way to celebrate within the community is to foster an animal. She said anyone interested in fostering can visit GCHS’s website to fill out an application. GCHS provides medical care and food. Farr said the only thing GCHS does not provide foster homes is transportation to veterinarian appointments. Foster homes are required to have internet access.
Another way to celebrate is through adoption. Anyone who is looking to adopt an animal can visit the GCHS website to file an application. Farr said it doesn’t matter if an applicant rents or owns property. She said while a fenced yard is encouraged, it is not a necessity. She said the approval of an application is based on how the foster home perceives the applicant.
“We leave it up to the foster homes to make that choice, where that animal is going, ‘cause they put their heart and soul into that animal,” said Farr.
For those who are interested in volunteer work, there are several options available.
“A lot of times people think, ‘Well, I can’t foster animals. So, I can’t volunteer.’ Well, that is completely not the case,” said Farr.
She said while GCHS needs foster homes, it also needs people to volunteer to clean kennels and help with pet functions, like its Harvest Pride Festival booth, which requires set-ups and take-downs. It also needs people to help file paperwork. From application processing to grants and legal aid, she said there are ways to help.
“Right now, we were looking for somebody to go check out the land that the county wants to donate to us, is willing to lease to us, but we’re not sure if it’s going to work for the shelter. So, we need somebody to go out that knows septic tanks and stuff like that,” said Farr.
Another way to celebrate National Pet Week is to donate to GCHS. Farr said GCHS is in need of pet food, garden hoses, bleach, cleaning products, collars, leashes, bedding, newspapers, sawdust, dog houses and old kennels.
Monetary donations are also accepted. Donations help GCHS pay for medicines such as heartworm vaccinations.
Medicine can cost more than $1,000 per order. Farr said the medicines help ensure every animal is happy and healthy. Spay and neuter clinics are also covered by monetary donations. Anyone who would like to sponsor a spay and neuter surgery can call (865) 567-0050 and identify spay and neuter as the cause for donation.
Farr said, depending on the donation, a GCHS volunteer can either pick up the item or designate a drop-off location. Anyone who would like to donate can call, text or visit GCHS’s Facebook page or website. For more information about GCHS, or to find an application, visit www.graingercountyhumanesociety.org or call (865) 567-0050.