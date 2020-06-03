RUTLEDGE – Double L Farms is offering farm fresh beef to Grainger County.
The farm was established in 2018 in Cocke County by Charley Layman and Russell Lamb. Growing up, farming was part of their everyday lives. They wanted to provide local beef to East Tennesseans.
Layman has been in food service for more than 30 years. He said when the business was established his focus was to primarily provide service to restaurants. However, he said plans were placed on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the nation to go into quarantine.
“We kinda had to shift gears a little,” he said.
Layman said instead of selling Double L Farms’ meat to restaurants, the business began selling to private individuals. He said private selling has become a big part of the farm’s focus. He said the farm will again sell to restaurants when the pandemic draws to a close.
“It’s been pretty overwhelming the last several weeks how many people are reaching out to us wanting to buy whole cows, whole meats, half meats, and even, we have some limited supply of 20-pound cases of ground beef,” said Layman.
He said he believes COVID-19 has allowed people to consider the products they are buying, leading more consumers to purchase locally. He said the farmers in East Tennessee are proving they can provide safe food to consumers. He said the farmers in Grainger County have shown local purchasing makes a difference on the produce side, and now people are buying local beef, pork and poultry.
Double L Farms raises two breeds of cattle. The majority of the herd are black Angus, but one-third of the herd are red Devon cattle. Layman said Devon cattle, which arrived from Devonshire, England in the 1600s, are a good breed for grass-fed beef, along with the Angus cattle.
He said Double L Farms searches for cattle that have strong grass-fed genetics which can be traced through several generations. He said the process allows the farm to produce a higher quality of beef. The cattle sold from Double L Farms are grass-fed, grass-finished and all pasture-raised. No growth hormones or antibiotics are added to the cattle’s food. The cattle only eat grass. Layman said the cattle are in the pasture every day. He said while the cattle have shelter available, they prefer to be in the pasture.
Layman said grass-fed and hormone-free cattle produce cleaner beef. He said many tests show grass-fed meat is healthier. He said it is lower in saturated fat and higher in Omega-3s. He said contrary to what some statistics show, Americans need to moderately eat more red beef.
Uriel Edde and David Lichlyter raise the cattle for Double L Farms. Lichlyter is a third-generation farmer. He was raised on a farm his grandfather purchased in the 1940s. He and his brother, Marty, continue to farm today. Edde has approximately 40 years of farming experience. Edde worked on a local farm as a child. He bought his first farm in 1990 and developed a passion for farming. He spends time on the farm with his son and partner, Tanner.
“We were very fortunate to get involved with the two of them, and it’s been a great partnership for the last couple of years,” said Layman.
He expressed his thanks to the people of Grainger County for their support of Double L Farms.
Anyone who would like more information about Double L Farms or to place an order can visit its Facebook page at Double L Farms - Grass Fed Beef, visit www.doublelfarms.com or email charleylayman@gmail.com.