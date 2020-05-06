RUTLEDGE – Grainger County nurses serve the county through a variety of care services.
From helping the elderly to tending the sick or educating Grainger County’s future medical servants, county nurses cover Grainger County with care.
Bean Station resident Vanessa Johnson is a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care in Rutledge. She has been an employee at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care for 22 years.
Johnson said she chose to be a nurse due to health issues in her childhood. While she said she had always known she wanted to work in healthcare, she said nursing became her career of choice in eighth grade.
She began working as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care her senior year of high school. It wasn’t until April 2019 that Johnson earned her LPN from Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville. She said she attempted to earn her license approximately 15 years ago, but failed four months prior to graduation.
“That devastated me because I was so passionate about becoming a nurse,” said Johnson.
She said with encouragement from fellow Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care co-worker Latesha Valdez, she was able to return to school to complete her degree.
Johnson described nursing as mentally, physically and emotionally exhausting. She said each caretaker at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care plays a part in improving a resident’s life through their journey at the center. While the job is difficult, she said seeing the residents smile makes the exhaustion worth it.
She said some days were harder than others, and every day is a surprise. She said each patient has their own unique set of challenges daily.
Johnson said she originally chose to serve Grainger County because she was close to home, but she knew as soon as she completed her degree she wanted to continue serving her home county. She said she cannot see herself leaving the area.
“I want to help everyone and be part of their life while they’re here and make their life better,” said Johnson.
She said her desire was to care for others and be there for those who have no family. Johnson said helping people is a passion she has held since she was a child. She said even if someone isn’t going to recover, it is still important to help each patient along their journey.
Johnson expressed her thanks for families entrusting Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care with their loved ones, her family and work family for encouraging her to pursue her dream career to help others.
Blaine resident Jessie Morgan is an LPN at Cherokee Health Systems in Blaine. She attended TCAT Knoxville.
Morgan said as a resident of Grainger County, she was unaware of many job opportunities. Most people she knew were teachers, farmers or nurses. She ultimately decided to become a nurse because she wanted to help people.
Morgan said nursing can be challenging and stressful. She said being able to help people and make them smile made the challenges worth it. Difficult patients can make the job harder, but she said each patient needed to be treated equally, no matter how they act.
She said she typically cares for chronically ill patients at Cherokee Health Systems. Her operative is to ensure chronic conditions are controlled.
Morgan began her nursing career at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care. After the birth of her son, Wesley, she received the opportunity to transfer to Cherokee Health Systems. Morgan said some patients occasionally have issues paying for their care, but will still receive care at Cherokee Health Systems. She said Cherokee Health Systems never turns anyone away.
Morgan attributes her time at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care with preparing her for her position at Cherokee Health Systems. While the job and training are difficult, she said helping make a difference is worth the struggle in the end.
Bean Station resident Krystal Lamb is a Registered Nurse (RN) with a Master’s of Science in Nursing as an Applied Practical Registered Nurse (APRN), at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care. She began her career at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care in 2004 as a CNA while completing her LPN license at Tennessee Tech. She then graduated from Walters State Community College with her RN license. She received her Bachelor’s degree from King College in 2015 before completing her Master’s degree at Tusculum College as a Family Nurse Practitioner in December 2019.
Lamb chose to be a nurse after she began her journey as a CNA. She enjoys being able to help people and wants to continue learning every day. She said every patient presents a new challenge, and she wants to provide the best care possible to help each patient.
Lamb chose to serve Grainger County because it is her home. She said it helps to know who she is serving.
She said she believes stress management to be the most difficult part of her job.
“When you come home at the end of the day, people don’t quite understand what a rough shift is for a nurse,” said Lamb.
She said nurses see patient deaths and people at their worst on a regular basis and cannot share their struggles because of HIPPA policies. She recommends nurses find an activity, like kickboxing, to help combat stress.
Lamb said she believes CNAs deserve to be recognized for their hard work. She said it would be difficult for nurses to complete their jobs without a CNA helping.
Bean Station resident Becky Holt is an LPN at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care. She earned her nursing license in 1970. Holt has worked at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care for 40 years.
She decided she wanted to become a nurse at the age of eight. Holt said every time someone would get sick in her home, she would be the first to help. Patients make the job worthwhile for her. She said she enjoys helping people feel better.
While she enjoys keeping a smile on her patients’ faces, between patient deaths, being called names and mistaken for others, the job has its hardships.
Holt chose to serve Grainger County because she wanted to serve her county. She said it helps to know who she’s serving and believes it makes her a more efficient nurse. She said she has always loved helping people.
“I think it’s a very rewarding career,” said Holt. “Although, it’s very difficult sometimes. You have to have a special personality.”
Rutledge resident Kim Longmire earned an RN license in 2001. She has served in many lines of work during her career.
Longmire began her career at Cherokee Health Systems in family practice and women’s health. She followed with work in the emergency room at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. She then became a school nurse in Grainger County for approximately 10 years. Longmire currently serves as the health occupations teacher at Grainger High School (GHS).
Nursing was not her first career. When she graduated from high school, she attended cosmetology school. She said she always felt it was her call to be a nurse, but the opportunity had not presented itself at the time. She said when the opportunity arose, she made the leap.
Longmire said she has always enjoyed working jobs which allow her to help people. She said she continues her service because she likes being able to make a difference in peoples’ lives.
Longmire said there are many important things to be considered when it comes to nursing. She said the job has humbled her and taught her life lessons, like being grateful. She said while she was working with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, it was difficult to set aside her own emotions to be strong and supportive of families whose children were terminal.
She said working at GHS has allowed her to support and encourage students who feel they want to pursue nursing. She said her main goal is to help improve any situation as much as possible.
Longmire chose to serve Grainger County because of its people. She said the network of people she’s worked with has allowed her to accomplish more. Longmire’s daughter, Whitney Harding, has followed in her footsteps. Harding recently accepted a job at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Longmire said she hopes she has helped people as much as they have helped her along the journey.