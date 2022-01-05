RUTLEDGE – Hometown Treasures’ main goal is to provide help and a sense of community to Grainger County, according to its owners.
The business is owned by Blaine resident Kasey Martin, her mother, Rutledge resident Marla Hern-Adams and their friend and tribal sister, Jessie Nelson.
Hometown Treasures is a family-owned thrift store. Martin said she and her family wanted to create a place for local artists to sell their crafts at a fair rate. She said a lot of consignment stores charge 40 percent fees or a monthly fee for vendors to sell their products. She said many vendors lose money because they don’t sell everything.
“I kinda wanted to create a store that was going to offset that and give the people a place where they only got charged if they happened to sell something, and I only take a 10 percent commission just so I can keep the lights on,” said Martin.
Martin attributes her desires to help people to her roots. She and her mother are Cherokee and are seventh and eighth generation medicine women and shamans.
“That’s been something that’s been happening in our family for quite a long time. So we like to also take the opportunity to help people as best as we can,” said Martin.
“We want to get people involved in the community because there’s not enough community. I really feel that if the community pulls together, there’s a lot less trouble and a lot more friendly talk,” said Hern-Adams.
Martin said she wanted to help Grainger County get back to the community because she feels like a lot of people have lost their sense of community.
“We just want to get back to the roots,” said Martin.
Customers can find a variety of items in the store, including handcrafted jewelry and art, lit bottles, candles, customized dreamcatchers, knitted scarves and hats, books, shoes and clothing.
In addition to products available at the business, Nelson provides photography sessions at low rates for customers. Printing services are also available to customers for 10 cents per page.
Hern-Adams said in addition to her custom dreamcatchers, which are available in-store, she will soon be offering massages for feet, hands and shoulders. She is a holistic massage therapist. Massages will be available at a competitive rate.
“We’re not here to literally get rich,” said Hern-Adams. “We just want to survive and help people. That’s why we wake up. We wake up to help people. That is in our blood, and there’s no other way to do it around here except for things like this.”
A community board is placed inside the business for customers to share yard sales, business cards and events, in addition to other listings.
The business also has a kids’ corner for children who are visiting the business with their parents. Martin said she is looking for toy donations to add to the corner for children to use.
The business also offers free coffee and tea to anyone in a uniform.
“I don’t care if it’s McDonalds. I don’t care if it’s Burger King. I don’t care if it’s the police officers or the firemen or whatever. They can come at any time that we’re open and we will give them free coffee, and if we have donuts or whatever, they are more than welcome…Even the mail people. UPS and FedEx have worked hard this year and every year. You know so, yeah. If you’ve got a uniform or a badge or anything like that, come on in. We’ll get you some coffee,” said Hern-Adams.
Martin said Hometown Treasures will be working with American Legion Post #119 in the future.
The family has big plans for the business, according to Martin. She said a teen day where kids can meet up, connect to the internet and build a sense of community will be planned as a future event. The business is also considering hosting art days, where visitors can learn how to make handmade crafts including dreamcatchers, candles, crocheting and painting, among other art forms. Martin said she would also like to offer story time sessions for children.
The business plans to host a coat drive in January.
In addition to fair rates at the business, Martin and Hern-Adams said they are willing to barter when it comes to purchases.
Animals are welcome at the store.
Vendors who are interested in selling their items at Hometown Treasures can visit the business and request a non-noncompete contract, which allows them to sell their products in other locations and includes a 10 percent commission for the store.
Hometown Treasures is open Monday through Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. at 8000 Rutledge Pike, Rutledge.
Anyone who would like more information can call (508) 505-6639, (508) 272-4345 or (940) 642-4974.