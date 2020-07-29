Local, homegrown choices are still available despite the challenges presented in 2020 from a worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 which lead to the cancellation of Grainger County’s Tomato Festival.
Due to high demand, one question several families have had to ask is where to get food. Many are opting to purchase locally-grown goods directly from the source.
Grainger Today has created a list of local farms where residents can purchase homegrown products for a taste of what only Grainger County can provide.
4 Corners Ranch is a beef farm that sells grass-fed longhorn beef. It is currently open to the public Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 330 Clyde Campbell Rd., Washburn. In addition to its beef, 4 Corners Ranch also sells produce, eggs and jellies, among other items. Orders can be placed online at www.4cornersranch.com or by calling (865) 403-2870.
Dean Turley Tomatoes is a produce farm in Rutledge. It is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 200 Turley Mills Dr. Guests are invited to stop by the store to purchase tomatoes. Anyone who would like more information about Dean Turley Tomatoes can call (865) 805-3429.
Double L Farms is a beef operation located in Grainger County. All beef is locally raised at farms owned by David Lichlyter and Uriel Edde. Half-beefs and whole-beefs are available for purchase, along with boxed ground beef at competitive prices. Anyone who would like to purchase beef from Double L Farms can visit www.doublelfarms.com, call (865) 556-0482 or visit Double L Farms on Facebook.
Hubert Williams Tomato Packers is a produce farm in Rutledge. It is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 12248 Lakeshore Dr. Produce can be purchased on location at the store or at local Kroger outlets. Peppers, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, beans and a variety of other vegetables can be purchased from the farm, Anyone who would like more information about Hubert Williams Tomato Packers can call (865) 828-3308.
Lakeview Farm is a produce farm located at 225 Riverview Church Rd., Bean Station. Guests can purchase locally grown, certified organic produce at the farm during the early months of summer. However, all produce has currently been sold to Three Rivers Market, a Knoxville Community Food Co-op. Three Rivers Market is located at 1100 N. Central St. Produce will be grinded by stone and turned into a Quality Certification Services (QCS) certified organic corn meal. Anyone who would like more information about Lakeview Farm can call (865) 767-3766.
Morgan Farms is a produce farm in Rutledge. It is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. at 3410 Rocky Branch Rd. A variety of homegrown vegetables and fruits are available at the farm, along with jams and jellies for customers to choose. Anyone who would like more information about Morgan Farms can call (865) 828-4853.
Red Barn Produce is a produce farm in Rutledge. It is currently open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 2999 Hwy. 11W South. A variety of fruit and vegetable options are available for customers to purchase in addition to flowers, as well as baked goods from the Twisted Tomato Café located inside the barn. Anyone who would like more information about Red Barn Produce can call (865) 767-2222.
Stratton Farms is a produce farm in Rutledge. While there is not a building on property, owner and County Commissioner Darell Stratton said customers could call him at (865) 828-3687 to meet at the farm’s location at 175 Greenlee Rd. to purchase any produce they may want.
Tennessee Homegrown Tomatoes is a produce farm in Rutledge. It is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 until 5 p.m. at 220 Chahokia Dr. A variety of locally grown products can be found at the farm from homegrown Grainger County Tomatoes to Grainger Sweets, a type of sweet onion, and a variety of peppers, green beans and gourds, among several other vegetables.
Tennessee Homegrown Tomatoes can be purchased at its Chahokia Dr. location, at Walmart or at Sunfresh Produce, located at 7405 Rutledge Pike Rd., Rutledge. It has been named Grainger County’s favorite farm for several years. Sunfresh Produce is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 until 6 p.m. Anyone who would like more information about Sunfresh Produce can call (865) 828-5215.
Turley Tomatoes is a produce farm in Rutledge. It is currently open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. A variety of vegetables from homegrown tomatoes to peppers and beans can be purchased from the farm. Those who cannot purchase directly from the farm can find Turley Tomatoes’ homegrown tomatoes at Food City. Anyone who would like more information about Turley Tomatoes can call (865) 828-3880.
Whitt Farms is a produce farm in Rutledge. It is currently open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 220 Metcalf Rd. Aside from its Grainger County tomatoes, sweet corn, beans, squash, peppers and okra are currently available at the farm. Owners Billy and Chad Whitt said pumpkins will be available in the fall. Anyone who would like more information about Whitt Farms can call (865) 310-2851.
Williams Farm and Greenhouse is a produce farm located at 479 Perrin Hill Rd., Rutledge. It does not have a store on location, but all produce grown at Williams Farm and Greenhouse can be purchased at produce markets in Rogersville and Knoxville. Anyone who would like more information about the farm can call (865) 828-5130.
Grainger Today encourages readers to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing guidelines when entering each farm location.