RUTLEDGE – Modern Woodmen of America (MWA) helps Grainger County residents improve not only their financial standings, but their daily lives.
MWA is a not-for-profit financial planning company whose slogan is “touching lives and securing futures.” Financial Representative Charlie Pratt said its mission is to help people meet their financial goals and do good within local communities. Instead of the company paying shareholders or taking the profits from its investments and internal profits, MWA takes the money and gives it back to the local community.
MWA offers retirement plans, investments and life insurance, but it also helps in other areas. There are four chapters of MWA in Grainger County. Each chapter has money to give back to the community in a variety of ways.
Chapters are comprised of MWA members. Each chapter holds events, like dinners, for its clients. Pratt said it is a way to keep in contact with MWA clients, but it also helps provide business to local restaurants.
Each chapter also completes service projects. Pratt said MWA had fed teachers, spruced up senior center flower beds, provided care packages to first responders and doctor offices, provided personal protective equipment (PPE) for local police stations and purchased school supplies for Grainger County School System as service projects.
Pratt said MWA also partners with organizations that are holding fundraisers and matches the money each organization raises.
“It’s not necessarily a straight donation, but we tag along with their fundraiser,” said Pratt.
MWA recently matched funds for the Grainger High School football team.
As part of its chapter events, MWA awards a hometown hero for each chapter. Pratt said the organization searches for an individual who has a positive impact on their community. He said the individual is recognized at a chapter event and is awarded $100 for a charity or non-profit of their choice.
MWA also sponsors educational events, from CPR training to state planning. Pratt said the organization picks a topic it believes people would like to know more about and builds the event.
MWA serves beginning investors, families who need life insurance, people who are retiring and anyone in between. Pratt said the organization works with individuals to discuss what financial goals they may have and makes a plan to achieve those goals. He said MWA helps with investing, saving, retirement planning and protecting an individual’s loved ones with life insurance.
Pratt said MWA works mainly with individuals, but does assist some businesses. He said it can help with payroll deduction plans. He said MWA is there to help people meet their financial goals, whatever they may be.
“I really pride myself in trying to take care of people,” said Pratt. “Financial Planning is, a lot of times, a foreign topic to people... I really try to take care of them in a sense of explaining what we can do and staying in contact with them.”
Pratt said he cares about Grainger County and its people. He said he would like to serve the county in any way possible, whether through business or service. He said he enjoys showing people who have worked and saved money their whole lives, that they can retire. He said it makes him feel good to help someone accomplish a life-long dream. He loves seeing people light up, knowing they have received the help they need.
“I enjoy serving people and making a difference,” said Pratt.
He said MWA has not been able to do any chapter dinners recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is working toward returning to normalcy. Clients are asked to schedule appointments before stopping by the office.
Pratt expressed his thanks to all the clients who have trusted MWA to help with their financial journeys.
Anyone who would like more information about MWA can call (865) 919-6468 or email charles.w.pratt@mwarep.org to schedule an appointment.