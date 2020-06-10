RUTLEDGE – A North Carolina woman died during a camper fire at Card ‘nal Cove Resort, Friday, June 5.
According to reports, Grainger County Deputy Todd Greene arrived on the scene at approximately 12:55 a.m. to find two men performing CPR on a woman beside a camper that was on fire.
Bean Station and Rutledge Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, and a firefighter assisted with performing CPR on the female victim. When EMS arrived, they took over CPR and moved the woman into an ambulance. They reportedly asked Greene to contact Dr. Mark Holland because the woman had passed away.
According to reports, the victim’s husband and grandsons were fishing on nearby docks with another man when they noticed smoke coming from the camper area. They reportedly ran to the area and noticed the camper
on fire.
The victim’s husband and the man he had been fishing with reportedly attempted to enter the camper because the husband knew his wife was inside. They allegedly forced entry into the camper and found the victim lying on the floor. They reportedly pulled her outside onto the porch and began performing CPR.
As the fire and smoke began to enter the porch area, they reportedly moved the victim to the ground and continued performing CPR.
The victim’s teenage grandson reportedly told officers once the men forced entry into the camper, he noticed a gas can at the door and grabbed it and threw it outside. He then went to get fire extinguishers to try to put the fire out. He returned to find CPR being performed on his grandmother.
According to reports, Dr. Holland pronounced the victim dead at approximately 2 a.m. and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Bomb and Arson Division arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to the Forensic Center.
No information as to the cause of the fire was available as of press time.