Sunfresh Produce and Service Center to offer one-stop shopping

RUTLEDGE – Local residents will soon have the opportunity for one-stop shopping for groceries, gifts, home decor, landscaping materials and even vehicle maintenance and repair services without leaving Grainger County.
Sunfresh Produce and Service Center in Rutledge will open for business Thursday, May 21. The new grocery store and service center will offer a full line of fresh produce, pantry items, frozen foods, milk, bread and canned goods. A selection of gift shop items will also be offered, as well as vehicle maintenance and repairs.
Owners Steve and Kim Longmire said they hope to fill a need in the community.
Kim said, “Some of our goals are to bring back convenience to the town. To offer things that assist with your daily life, without having to go out of town for all these things.”
Sunfresh Produce and Service Center will offer a wide selection of quality produce, locally grown by Tennessee Homegrown Tomatoes when in season. Steve said Tennessee Homegrown Tomatoes has expanded the variety of crops it produces to help provide more locally grown produce to the store.
Along with a wide variety of produce items, pantry staples, frozen foods, milk, bread and more will be available for shoppers.
“We’re offering the things you can buy at Food City, Kroger or wherever, but we’re trying to gear it toward brands that we know we use in the East Tennessee local area that people like to cook with,” Kim said. “We want to stock the store so that if you want to come in and get all the ingredients you need to prepare a meal, you’re able to do so.”
Veteran mechanic Randy Greer will oversee general vehicle maintenance and repairs. Greer, who is a lifelong mechanic, worked as the service manager at Jarnagin Ford for about 20 years.
The Service Center includes state-of-the-art equipment for diagnostics and repairs, including one of only a few of newest model, high-tech, wheel alignment machines in the country. General repairs and maintenance, including oil changes, air conditioning and brake service and alignments will be offered, along with the sale of parts and vehicle maintenance items. The service center will stock auto parts, and if an item isn’t in stock, it can be ordered for pickup later the same day or the next day. Car wash services are also available.
A greenhouse onsite at Sunfresh Produce and Service Center will be operational next year, when the Longmires plan to begin offering retail plant sales of flowers and hanging baskets, along with landscaping items such as shrubbery, rose bushes, trees and other items. The store currently has landscaping stones available onsite.
During the fall season Sunfresh Produce will offer harvest decor including mums, pumpkins, gourds and other home decorating items.
Kim said, “All the holiday seasons, we want to be able to offer a variety of decorations and things like that.”
“We will be open year-round,” Steve added.
Sunfresh Produce and Service Center is located at 7405 Rutledge Pike, in the old Jarnagin Ford building. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 until 6 p.m. Curbside pickup is available by calling
(865) 828-5215.
The Service Center will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.