George Washington paved the pathway to freedom for Americans.
Washington was born February 22, 1732 to Augustine and Mary Ball Washington at a plantation owned by his family in Pope’s Creek, Virginia. When he was three years old, his family moved to Ferry Farm, an estate near the Rappahannock River across from Fredericksburg, Virginia.
When Washington was 11, his father passed away. His father’s death prevented him from receiving an education at Appleby School in England like his two older half-brothers. Instead, he received his education from private tutors in Fredericksburg, which was the only formal instruction he received. Washington privately admitted being “conscious of a defective education.” He continued to rise to leadership without an educational advantage.
Washington became a county surveyor in Culpeper County, Virginia in 1749. His political career began when French troops moved south from Canada in 1753. They were constructing forts south of Lake Erie, an area claimed by Virginia at the time. Virginia Governor Robert Dinwiddie was concerned the troops would fortify the forks of the Ohio, where the Allegheny and the Monongahela Rivers meet to form the Ohio River. He sent Washington, who was a major in the Virginia Regiment, to deliver a message insisting the French leave the area.
Washington delivered the message with help from a frontier guide and local Native Americans. His 900-mile journey home was challenging. He hiked through snow for days, fell off a raft into the Allegheny River and nearly drowned in the ice. However, his travel misfortunes did not make him sick. Washington received an international reputation for his returning journey.
Washington was later dispatched to assert Virginia’s claims. During the advance, a fight between Washington’s men and French soldiers commenced. His troop killed 10 men, including the French commander, before retreating to Fort Necessity. Washington’s retreat to the ill-placed barricade led to a forced surrender when the French surrounded the fort. The battle ignited the French and Indian War.
Washington resigned after the surrender, but returned to the frontier as a volunteer aide to General Edward Braddock in 1755. The King of England sent Braddock to drive the French from Ohio. During battle, Braddock’s army had fled in confusion to Virginia. Washington had two horses shot from under him and four bullet holes shot through his coat during the battle. He led the remaining survivors to safety and was given command of Virginia’s entire military force. When the war ended in 1758, Washington resigned his commission to return to Mount Vernon.
He married Martha Dandridge Custis January 6, 1759. Custis brought wealth and two children, John “Jacky” Parke Custis and Martha “Patsy” Parke Custis, into the marriage.
Washington spent a greater part of the 1760s as a gentleman farmer at Mount Vernon. He worked to improve the plantation, switching from tobacco to wheat as a main cash crop. He often experimented with new crops, fertilizers, tools and livestock breeding to improve his farming. He also added a flour mill and commercial fishing to make the estate more profitable.
Washington was commissioned by Congress to take command of the Continental Army in June 1775. His commission to surround the British in Boston kept him from Mount Vernon for eight years. Even with his military background, he was not prepared for the job. Washington’s knowledge revolved around frontier warfare, which consisted of small numbers of soldiers and were unlike the large formations, calvary and artillery of the Revolutionary War. He had no experience supporting thousands of men in the field. However, he learned during the job.
The British temporarily withdrew from Boston in March 1776. By June, a British army, under the command of Sir William Howe, arrived in the colonies to take New York City. Howe’s troops were the largest expeditionary force Britain had sent overseas. His army was more equipped for battle than Washington’s, defeating them at Long Island in August, and defeating them again a few weeks later at Kip’s Bay and again at White Plains. Fort Washington was surrendered November 16, 1776, ending the American defense of New York City.
Washington ordered his army to retreat. His troops crossed the Delaware River into Pennsylvania December 7, 1776.
Instead of attacking Washington’s army, Howe advanced garrisons at Trenton and Princeton, granting Washington the chance to execute a sneak attack on the garrison at Trenton December 25, 1776. A few days later he crossed the Delaware River again to defeat the garrison at Princeton.
After an alliance with France and the arrival of a French army under the command of Jean-Baptiste-Donatien de Vimeur, the Comte de Rochambeau, in July 1780, Washington and Rochambeau decided an attack on New York City wouldn’t end successfully. Instead, they chose to strike the British army under Charles Cornwallis in Yorktown, Virginia. Cornwallis’ army surrendered October 19, 1781. The Battle of Yorktown was the beginning of a string of victories leading to the end of the Revolutionary War. A peace treaty officially brought the war to an end two years later.
Washington resigned his commission December 23, 1783. He returned to Mount Vernon with the intention to never serve again. However, his leave did not last as he observed the union created by the Articles of the Confederation disintegrate. He decided a reform was necessary and believed the nation needed an energetic Constitution.
Washington ended his retirement in 1787 to travel to Philadelphia to attend a convention designed to recommend changes to the Articles of Confederation. He was chosen unanimously to preside over the Constitutional Convention. At the convention’s conclusion, Washington helped overcome opposition to the ratification of the proposed Constitution.
He hoped to return to Mount Vernon upon the approval of the Constitution, but his plans changed when the first presidential election was held. Washington received a vote from every elector. He is the only United States President to be elected unanimously.
Washington confessed he was unpracticed in civil administration duties in his first inaugural address. However, just as he proved himself with the Continental Army, he proved to be adept in office. He served with fairness and integrity, assuring Americans the President could exercise executive authority without corruption. Thomas Jefferson wrote Washington’s integrity was “most pure” and his justice “inflexible.” Jefferson said he had “no motive of interest or consanguinity, friendship or hatred, being able to bias” Washington’s decisions.
Washington served two terms as President, serving from 1789 until 1797. He is attributed with organizing the executive branch of the new government and establishing new administrative procedures he believed would allow the government to operate with the efficiency he deemed necessary for the republic’s future. He surrounded himself with able men to accomplish the job. Washington adopted a series of measures proposed by Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton to resolve the debt crisis, established the nation’s finances, concluded peace treaties with the southeastern Native American tribes and designated a site on the Potomac River for the permanent capital of the United States. Washington also managed to keep America out of the French Revolution, giving the country a chance to develop and establish a principle of neutrality, which shaped American foreign policy for more than a century.
When Washington declined a further term as president, he and Martha returned to Mount Vernon. His remaining time there was short.
Washington was riding horseback, managing the plantation, Thursday, December 12, 1799 in the snow, hail and rain. When he was called in for dinner, instead of changing from his wet riding clothes, as suggested, he chose to take a seat at the table.
Washington became hoarse and developed a sore throat as the night continued. He awoke at approximately 2 a.m. Friday, December 13, 1799, causing Martha to send for help. George Rawlins, an overseer at Mount Vernon, answered the call and bled Washington at his request. He was later joined by Dr. James Craik, Washington’s family doctor and his physician of 40 years. Two additional doctors attended to Washington as his conditioned worsened. He was treated with a regimen of blood-lettings, induced vomiting, an enema and potions of vinegar and sage tea.
Washington died between 10 and 11 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 1799, surrounded by his wife, friends, housemaids and valet who stood with him throughout the day. He requested his body lay in a mahogany casket in the New Room, the last addition to the estate, for three days. A funeral was held for Washington Wednesday, December 18, 1799 at Mount Vernon.
Before his death, Washington made plans for a new brick tomb he wanted built at Mount Vernon after his passing. His body was transferred to the new tomb in 1831, along with the remains of Martha and other family members. His eulogy was presented to Congress December 28, 1799 by Henry “Light Horse Harry’’ Lee, a major general in the Continental Army.
Washington was America’s first president. He served during wartime and helped stabilize a newborn country. His death sparked a deep grief for the president in America’s citizens. Washington loved his nation. He loved its people, and its people loved him in return.