RUTLEDGE – Summer has officially begun and a variety of options are available to Grainger County residents who would like to find local sources of entertainment.
Grainger County Park is one location open for community members to visit. The park is located on Lakeshore Dr. and features playground sets, walking trails and a boat ramp. Visitors are welcome to step into a controlled natural environment to enjoy nature any day of the year.
Anyone who would like more information about Grainger County Park can visit www.graingercountyparksandrecreation.com or call (865) 828-9900.
Buffalo Springs WMA in Rutledge is a Tennessee Wildlife Management Area (WMA) sanctioned by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). The area features a waterfall and spout, along with a fish hatchery and game area.
TWRA said there are no specific trails for hiking. However, it said the area is available for a dirt road stroll.
The location is mostly wooded said TWRA, and features an on-site trout hatchery. It is open during daylight hours. Anyone who would like more information about Buffalo Springs WMA can visit www.tn.gov/twra/wildlife/viewing-area/east-tennessee/buffalo-springs-wma.html.
Residents can also visit Veteran’s Overlook in Thorn Hill to see a view of Bean Station from atop Clinch Mountain.
The overlook features a memorial for veterans who have served in any branch of the military. A viewer is also available for those who are color blind and would like to view the scenery in full color.
Veteran’s Overlook is located at the top of Clinch Mountain on Hwy. 25E. It is open 24 hours daily.
Residents are not limited to these locations within the county. There are a variety of other options available for those who are interested in finding local activities. Residents can also visit a plethora of marinas or nature trails in the county, among other locales.