RUTLEDGE – The 2022 Tomato Festival Case XX Knife is the ever-famous trapper.
The style has been a favorite of collectors, hunters and farmers for decades. The handles are aqua blue bone, in celebration of the rain and water used to grow great-tasting Grainger County Tomatoes.
Farmers rely on God to provide the rain and well water to irrigate crops. They spend much of their time setting up, turning on and checking drip lines that water their crops.
The 2022 Tomato Festival Case XX pocket knife is a tribute to one of the essential elements (water) needed to produce Grainger County Tomatoes.
This year’s knife is available in limited numbers.
Everyone is encouraged to act quickly to reserve a knife today.
The cost to purchase a knife is $65. Those interested may call (865) 828-3411 to reserve a knife.