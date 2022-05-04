2022 Tomato Festival takes place July 23

RUTLEDGE – The 29th annual Grainger County Tomato Festival will take place Saturday, July 23.
The event will kick off with local talent on stage at the Grainger County Opry, Friday evening, July 22, at
6:30 p.m. The Opry features local talent performing country, bluegrass and gospel music, as well as comedy and audience participation.
The one-day festival will include the famous Tomato Wars, festival foods, arts and crafts, book authors, a living history area, music and dancing on various stages, agricultural equipment and antique cars on display. Fresh-picked Grainger County Tomatoes and a variety of other fresh fruits and vegetables will be available for purchase.
The festival is free to attend with free parking.
For more information, visit www.graingertomatofestival.com.