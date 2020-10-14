RUTLEDGE – Absentee voter applications continue to mount in unprecedented numbers for the November 3 election.
As of Tuesday morning, the Grainger County election office had mailed out 620 ballots. For the same election in 2016, only 262 ballots were requested and 244 were returned.
The large number seems to be prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grainger County Administrator of Elections Gina Hipsher said 425 applications have come from voters over 60. She said there have been some from caregivers or people who are considered at risk for exposure to the coronavirus and do not want to vote in person. Hipsher said those people can request a ballot by checking the appropriate category on the application form. She said a doctor’s statement is not required.
The Tennessee State Supreme Court has ruled that mere concern about exposure to the virus is not an excuse to vote by absentee ballot.
Another change relating to absentee voting is also in effect for this election. A federal judge in Nashville has ruled that the state cannot enforce a law requiring first time voters to vote in person. They may vote absentee if they meet one of the qualifications on the application.
Hipsher said those voters must verify their identity with their application or when they return their ballot. They can enclose a copy of their driver’s license, a property tax receipt, a utility bill or a rent receipt.
They can also visit the election office and show proof of their identity.
The last day to apply for a ballot is Tuesday, October 27. The ballot must be returned BY MAIL in time to be received before the polls close on Election Day. Hipsher said hand-delivered ballots to the office cannot be accepted.
She said voters can take their ballot to the Rutledge Post Office and ask that the envelope be placed directly in the election commission’s mailbox. The post office closes at 4:30 p.m. each day. Hipsher said the box will be checked once after the post office closes on Election Day.
Voters who cast absentee ballots can trace them on the state election coordinator’s website. The link will show when the ballot was mailed to the voter and when it was received at the local election office.