RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Commissioners will meet Monday, June 8 via electronic means.
Citizens may attend the meeting by calling (888) 757-2790, and using passcode 780532.
Commissioners will consider budget amendments for the offices of Sheriff, Mayor, Highway Department, Circuit/Sessions Court, Industrial Development Board, Parks and Recreation, District Attorney and Office on Aging and libraries.
They will also consider resolutions to approve tax anticipation notes for the General Fund and Solid Waste. Approval of a change of the County Clerk’s office from a fee office to a budget office will also be considered.
Budget Committee meetings have been scheduled for 6 p.m. each Tuesday during the month of June. The budget committee will meet at the Justice Center. The public may attend meetings virtually by calling (888) 757-2790 and using passcode 780532.