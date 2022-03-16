RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Humane Society President Keith McDaniel addressed commissioners Monday to ask the county to provide an animal control officer to answer animal-related calls.
McDaniel said the Humane Society gets three or four calls a week on its hotline regarding stray dogs, aggressive dogs and other situations involving dogs. He said the Humane Society must refer callers to the Sheriff’s Department to send an officer to assess the situation.
McDaniel said an officer can become an animal control officer by taking two courses which cost $447 each. He said the Humane Society would pay the total $894 for the required training sessions if the county would have an officer complete training to be an animal control officer.
He said it would then be up to the county to determine how such training might affect the officer’s salary, and whether the officer would work as a part-time animal control officer or full time.
“What I’d really like is to form a secondary committee, to have myself and maybe dispatch and maybe one of the sheriffs all together research to find out what it’s going to cost (for) a patrol officer and that type of thing,” McDaniel said.
Commissioner Darell Stratton said an officer would not be required all of the time if only two or three calls are being received.
McDaniel said dispatch would better be able to address the number of animal calls that are received by the county. He said Sheriff James Harville and officers he had spoken with in the community have expressed their support for the idea.
McDaniel said he believes there are grants available to help with animal control, which could be explored by a committee.
Commissioner Darell Stratton said, “I just don’t know how many dog calls that we get. I know we get animals out in the road and stuff like that, cows and all that, but I just wonder how many that we actually get.”
“We had 18 domestic animal calls last month,” Grainger County E-911 Director Randy Holt said. “I ain’t gonna say we don’t, but I can assure you, we get very few cat calls. They’re all stray dogs.”
Holt said if the county had an animal control animal officer they would be “the first person dispatched to all animal calls, whether it be a domestic, farm animals or wild animals, and you had 40 of those last month. You had 40 animal calls. That’s better than one a day. So, you do have a problem.”
Holt said a facility is needed before an animal control officer is hired.
Sheriff James Harville said when the department receives calls related to aggressive dogs, it can take 12 to 14 hours sometimes to find a place to take the animal. He said he keeps a bag of dog food at the Sheriff’s Department for instances when a dog must be kept there for a time before a place can be found to take it.
Animal Shelter
McDaniel also addressed an option to lease one acre of land adjacent to the industrial park the county commission had offered to the Humane Society in 2020. The offer to lease the land came after the Humane Society asked the county to provide a longterm lease of land for the construction of an animal shelter.
McDaniel presented commissioners with a plat map of the land and explained the lease had been turned down because of a possible misconception that sewer and water would not be available to the Humane Society.
He said, “I might have been mistaken, and for that I apologize… I assumed that because the industrial park covenant has said that they wouldn’t allow our type of business in their area… that we would not be able to use their water or septic.”
He said since then he had learned the Humane Society would in fact be allowed to tap into the water and sewer with special permission.
In March 2020 Grainger County Attorney Lane Wolfenbarger advised county commissioners protective covenants attached to industrial park property do not apply to 25 acres of county property adjoining the industrial park, including the plot of land offered for lease to the Humane Society. Wolfenbarger said he believed use of that land by the Humane Society for an animal shelter would be allowed. McDaniel told commissioners he had initially believed the Humane Society would not be allowed to use water and sewer from the industrial park because of the protective covenants.
He said another problem with the property is how it lies, with a stream on one side, a little creek and a pipeline for water runoff. He said to build a parking lot would require a tile and the expense of constructing parking and access to a building would not be feasible. He said the way the land lies, parking would be a problem.
“It’s not like we don’t want to use it,” McDaniel said. “I mean, if there’s a way to use it, we’d be grateful. But, again, looking at building plans, and I’ve got a half dozen building plans, and it just doesn’t fit in that space. Especially with the water runoff and the TVA pipe.”
McDaniel said he would welcome anyone going to the property with him and suggesting a way it could work.
Property near the landfill was suggested as a possibility for construction of an animal shelter. McDaniel said he thought the Humane Society’s van was too large for the width of the road to ask volunteers to attempt to navigate the road.
Commissioners did not move to form a committee to discuss animal control or an animal shelter, but suggested Mayor Mike Byrd, Sheriff James Harville and Humane Society representatives meet to discuss options.