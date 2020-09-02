RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Sheriff’s Detective Marvin Braden joined law enforcement from other East Tennessee counties for a post blast investigative techniques course at the quarry on Owl Hole Gap road Wednesday, August 25.
The event was hosted by the regional office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Knox County Sheriff’s office. Also attending were officers from the Jefferson and Loudon County Sheriff’s offices and the Knoxville Police Department.
“The course combined the teaching styles of classroom and hands-on while using practical and real-life examples that have occurred in the United States in the area of explosives investigations. Participants brought their own experiences and resources as part of the conversation to enhance the working partnerships,” said Michael P. Knight, a spokesman for the National Center for Explosive Training and Research.
He said the course illustrated techniques used to process an explosive crime scene.
“Finally, the investigators witnessed an explosives demonstration, which included both commercial and military-type explosives. The final portion of the course consisted of the investigators processing vehicles which were damaged due to the placement of an improvised explosives device,” Knight said.
“Bringing together public safety partnerships along with community engagement is the key to solving these explosives incidents that effect the safety of our communities,”said Toby Taylor, acting special agent in charge of the regional ATFR office.