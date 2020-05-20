BEAN STATION – Two Bean Station residents were arrested after allegedly attempting to evade arrest Saturday, May 16.
According to reports, Deputy Christopher Masson of Grainger County Sheriff’s Department was at the Oak Grove Lake Access when he noticed a black vehicle occupied by two people. When Masson attempted to make contact with the driver of the vehicle, the driver reportedly turned on the vehicle’s headlights and emergency flashers and drove away at a high speed.
Masson activated his blue lights, reportedly causing the vehicle to attempt a faster speed. He then activated both his lights and siren to attempt getting the vehicle to pull to a stop. The vehicle allegedly parked in the yard of an Oak Grove Rd. residence and turned off its headlights.
Masson approached the vehicle in his patrol car when the driver allegedly attempted to flee again. The vehicle reportedly drove on top of a concrete wall before coming to a stop.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Amber Dawn Dishman, 36. She was instructed to exit the vehicle and complied. The passenger, identified as Joshua Dewayne Dishman, 31, was also instructed to exit the vehicle.
Masson reported both offenders smelled of alcohol. Amber was given field sobriety tasks by Corporal Chad Seal. She reportedly performed poorly.
According to reports, she had a prior DUI conviction in 2011 from Warren County.
Joshua was reportedly under the influence in the “eyes of the general public.” Due to his level of intoxication, officers determined he was a danger to himself and others. He reportedly became increasingly upset.
When officers attempted to place Joshua under arrest, he allegedly tensed and pulled his arm to his side. He reportedly refused to place his hands behind his back and began to resist.
Masson placed Joshua on the ground to gain compliance and placed him under arrest. Joshua reportedly admitted to being under the influence.
Amber was arrested and charged with DUI, driving on a revoked/suspended license and evading arrest. Joshua was arrested and charged with resisting stop and arrest, public intoxication and violation of probation. Both were transported to Grainger County Detention Center for booking.