BEAN STATION – A Bean Station man was arrested in Thorn Hill after fleeing from a vehicle in an attempt to evade police.
According to a press release from Grainger County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), GCSD Detectives Captain Leon Spoone and Colby Nicley were searching the Thorn Hill area for Corey Paul Kelley, 29, who was wanted on an outstanding violation of probation warrant.
Kelley pled guilty to charges of two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property more than $10,000, vandalism more than $10,000, burglary, theft more than $2,500, theft of property more than $1,000, theft of property less than $1,000 and criminal trespass September 7, 2021. He was sentenced to serve eight years in Grainger County Jail at 35 percent November 11, 2021 and was given credit for time served and released to a halfway house. Kelley was reportedly discharged from the halfway house for failing a drug screen, leading to a violation of probation.
Nicley conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which he suspected Kelley was a passenger Tuesday, December 28.
When the vehicle stopped, Kelley reportedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He reportedly ran down Mountain Valley Hwy. 131 and across Hwy. 25E before Nicley caught and subdued him.
Kelley was arrested and charged with violation of community corrections, evading arrest, domestic assault, felony evading arrest, failure to maintain lane, driving in the wrong direction/failure to keep right, reckless driving and resisting stop and arrest. He was transported to Grainger County Detention Center.