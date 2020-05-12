RUTLEDGE – Aunt Bee’s Farmhouse Woodcraft mixes modern business with an old-fashioned taste.
The online business is owned by Rutledge resident Brandie Morgan, who handcrafts each wooden item, from door hangers to framed signs, herself. She uses a variety of tools including scroll saws, miter saws and table saws. She also hand-paints each craft.
Morgan said she has been crafting for years and has always enjoyed it. She recently decided t o pursue it as a passion. She said she likes to see where her craftiness can take her and has seen success with Aunt Bee’s Farmhouse Woodcraft, which has been open for less than one year.
In addition to her woodcrafts, Morgan has created designs specifically for high school seniors. Students and parents can find a variety of gifts from tumblers to T-shirts and yard signs for senior students.
Wooden signs, T-shirts, screen printing, tumblers, vinyl cuts and embroidery are also available for purchase at Aunt Bee’s Farmhouse Woodcraft. Prices range from $10 to $15, depending on the purchase.
She designs signs and framed gifts for funerals as well. These gifts can range from Bible verses to hymns, among other memorial sayings. Funeral gifts range from $15 to $30. Morgan said she delivers her products.
Morgan also handcrafts and refurbishes bookshelves and furniture in addition to her décor. She said in time, she would love to do more for local schools, businesses and the community.
Morgan moved to Grainger County from Erwin 16 years ago. She is married and a mother of two. When she is not crafting, she works as a substitute teacher in the Grainger County School System.
Anyone who would like to purchase a craft from Aunt Bee’s Farmhouse Woodcraft can call (865) 456-8992, email brandie1652@aol.com or visit Aunt Bee’s Farmhouse Woodcraft on Facebook.