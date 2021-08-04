back to school

BEAN STATION – Drivers are encouraged to be on the alert as the school year begins.
Children will be waiting at bus stops alongside roadways and boarding and exiting buses during early morning commute and afternoon hours. Drivers are urged to pay attention and stop at a safe distance from buses with stop signs displayed.
Never pass a stopped bus with a stop sign displayed.
Use caution and observe speed limits within school zones, and be aware of children in crossing areas and parking lots at schools.