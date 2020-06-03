RUTLEDGE – The Grainger Baptist Association will pick up the drive-by bag lunch program for the Grainger school district’s students this summer.
The school system had been providing the meals since schools were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins announced last week the program would be discontinued for the summer. The term officially ended May 22.
“The meals will be available for pickup from 9 a m.to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Our office is closed on Friday. We will have two meals to give out on Thursday,” said the association’s director, Eddie Holbrook.
The office is located at 178 Cambridge Avenue, near the
Justice Center.
Holbrook said the association had also had a program in the summer of 2019. He said the food is provided through donations from churches, individuals and businesses in the community. He said anyone can contribute money or supplies.