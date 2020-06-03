BEAN STATION – The Bean Station Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) agreed to request a downsize of construction for a sidewalk grant at its meeting Tuesday, May 26.
Mayor Ben Waller said the lowest construction bid was from Summers Taylor Inc. for $691,000. He said he wanted to ask the board for its opinion about downsizing the construction to the Harris House parking lot and a short sidewalk extension. Waller said he wanted to get construction prices back within budget parameters.
Construction was originally planned to extend to the intersection of Main Street and Hwy. 11W. Several changes have been made to the construction plan since its approval in 2015. Waller said the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) may not approve the board’s request to downsize.
Alderman Mickey Ankrom said the grant has been delayed for five years. He said the price of construction materials has increased.
Alderman Jeff Atkins said a fee is charged for every change the board submits. He said the board did not have any remaining time extensions for the project. Waller said the project needed to be completed in 2020. Atkins said the board needed to “speed things up.”
Waller said if the board chooses to step away from the grant, it will cost the town $32,000 to $34,000 to pay the engineer. The total does not include any construction.
Waller said the grant was originally a 95 percent/five percent match, leaving the town to pay approximately $30,000. He said if TDOT will approve a downsize to its construction, the town should only have to pay approximately $70,000 for the project.
The aldermen agreed to request a construction downsize through TDOT. The next Bean Station BMA workshop will be held Monday, June 15. The BMA next meeting will be held Monday, June 22 at 5 p.m. at Bean Station Town Hall.
In other business, the board approved:
• A first reading of a budget for
FY 2020-21;
• budget amendments for
FY 2019-20; and
• a government support grant.