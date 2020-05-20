BEAN STATION – The Bean Station Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) has set the agenda for its meeting Monday, May 25.
The board met in person for its workshop Monday, May 18 after taking a month off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board will consider approval of a resolution to apply for a $98,465 state grant which may be used to purchase police patrol vehicles, the first reading of a proposed FY 2020-21 budget and budget amendments for FY 2019-20.
Alderman Eddie Douglas told the board the Parks and Recreation Committee hasn’t met due to social distancing guidelines, but when they do, they will discuss how to proceed with the Harvest Pride festival.
Douglas said the town has received about 10 applications, but is telling vendors not to pay registration fees at this time. He said several vendors have contacted the town to say they aren’t doing any festivals this year, but would like to stay on the list for 2021. He said at this point he believes the committee should wait to see if there is a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus before considering cancelling the festival.
Alderman Patsy Harrell asked Mayor Ben Waller if he had heard anything about the progress of an ongoing Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Office investigation at the town. He said he hadn’t, and asked Police Chief John McMurray if he had heard anything. McMurray said he had received a couple of calls from an investigator asking questions, who told him the investigation could take longer due to travel restrictions to office is observing.
The BMA will meet Monday, May 25 at 5 p.m. for its regular monthly meeting.