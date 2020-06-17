BEAN STATION – The Town of Bean Station has been listed number four on a list of Tennessee’s safest cities by Safewise.com.
Safewise.com used FBI crime statistics and the U.S. Census population data to rank cities in each state based upon the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes.
Violent crimes, such as murder, aggravated assault, rape and robbery, and property crimes, such as burglary, larceny and motor vehicle thefts were used to rank cities.
Only cities with populations above the median threshold for each state were included in the rankings.
Church Hill ranked number one on the list, with Coopertown and Signal Mountain taking the number two and three spots, respectively.
Safewise.com reports Tennessee’s violent crime rate is 6.2 incidents per 1,000 people, down from 6.6 per 1,000 people last year. Tennessee’s rate is higher than the national average of 3.7.
The property crime rate is reported at 28.3 incidents per 1,000 people, down from 29.5 per 1,000 people last year. Tennessee’s rate is higher than the national average of 22, according to Safewise.com. Reports of personal experience with both violent crime and property crime increased this year. Safewise.com reports personal experience with violent crime increased from 14 percent to 17 percent this year, and personal experience with property crime increased from 16 percent to 29 percent.
Aggravated assault was reported as the most prevalent violent crime and larcency-theft was reported as the most common property crime in Tennessee.