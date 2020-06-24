BEAN STATION – The Town of Bean Station is changing or correcting several of its municipal codes.
The code changes were approved unanimously in a first reading by the Bean Station Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday. No details about the changes were provided during the meeting.
Alderman Patsy Harrell was absent.
The changes will remove the requirement for a permit to be obtained for yard sales. Keeping swine will no longer be prohibited within town limits. An ordinance requiring the cleanup of overgrown lots at the property owners’ expense is removed, as well as a restriction on parking, storing, keeping or maintaining junk vehicles on private property.
Changes and corrections also include administrative changes, such as wholesale beer tax currently collected by the Town Recorder will now be collected by the beer board. The zoning officer will be appointed as ordinance administrator for flood damage.
A public hearing and second reading will be held to finalize the changes.
Noise violations issued by the Town Recorder will be changed to the police chief. Service fees for private prosecutor paid to the Town Recorder will be changed to the court clerk.
The BMA also passed the town’s FY 2020-21 budget and passed budget amendments for FY 2019-20