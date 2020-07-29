BEAN STATION – The Bean Station Board of Mayor and Alderman (BMA) postponed its consideration of increasing the number of beer permits made available to Bean Station businesses at its meeting Monday, July 27.
The board voted to table the item until it has a recommendation from the beer board. The board originally placed the item on the agenda after Bean Station Mayor Ben Waller said a business offering cigarettes, beer and lottery tickets was going to be established in the old Country Boy Gift Shop building on Hwy. 25E. At the Town’s workshop meeting, Waller said the owner filed an application for a license, but another person was given the final license before the owner.
Bean Station currently has a limit of eight permits listed in the Town’s charter.
Vice Mayor Jeff Atkins made a motion to table the item. Alderman Mickey Ankrom seconded. It passed with a unanimous vote.
In other business the board approved:
• the purchase of two to three police vehicles; and
• tabled the purchase of a dump truck until further research was completed.
The next BMA meeting will take place Monday, August 24 at 5 p.m. at Bean Station Town Hall.