NASHVILLE – A bill to reduce the portion of an individual’s sentence for first degree murder that must be served prior to being eligible for parole is being considered in the State Legislature as a way to save money.
If passed, HB1532 would reduce the amount of time served on a life sentence for first degree murder committed on or after November 1, 1989 but prior to July 1, 1995, to a minimum of 25 years. Currently, individuals convicted of first degree murder on or after July 1, 1995 must serve a minimum of 51 years before being eligible for parole.
It is estimated the change would save $1,234,297 in FY 2021-22.
The bill has passed the State Senate Judiciary Committee, Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee and a floor vote. It is now being considered by the Criminal Justice Subcommittee in the House.
State Rep. Jerry Sexton is the vice chairman on the Criminal Justice Subcommittee. He said he would have to wait and see what kind of amendments might take place before he would consider voting in favor of the bill.
“I don’t like the bill in its current form,” he said.
Grainger County resident Sally Sommerville, whose father Richard Sommerville was murdered during a 2013 armed robbery at Down Home Pharmacy in Bean Station, opposes the change.
“This bill doesn’t affect our case but it affects a ton of others and is just not justice for someone that has lost a loved one,” Sommerville said.
Currently, individuals sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for first degree murder or rape of a child are not eligible for release. Individuals sentenced for certain offenses, such as second degree murder and aggravated rape, on or after July 1, 1995, must serve 100 percent of their sentence less sentence credits earned and retained, up to a limit of a 15 percent reduction in sentence.
The new bill removes the date limitation for a conviction of first degree murder committed between November 1, 1989 and July 1, 1995. It would require the Department of Correction to notify inmates sentenced to life imprisonment for first degree murder that occurred prior to July 1, 2021 they may be eligible for an earlier release eligibility date, and allows such inmates to execute a written request for eligibility.
“There is a big push for criminal justice reform, but the punishment should fit the crime,” Sexton said.
Sommerville said, “I wish more people would understand what it means to be a victim and how important it is that we get more involved in fighting for the victims’ rights. I encourage everyone to do their part and sign the petition and contact their local representative to stop this bill.”
A petition to oppose the bill has been created on change.org. It can be accessed by searching “Tennessee seeking to release murderers early from prison” on the change.org website.