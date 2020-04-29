RUTLEDGE – Rusty Bishop has been appointed assistant principal at Grainger High School, Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins announced Tuesday.
Atkins said Bishop will remain as head coach of the Lady Grizzly Basketball team, but he will relinquish his duties as head softball coach and as a math teacher in the classroom.
He will replace Brett Coffey, who was promoted to interim transportation supervisor in the Central Office in February.
Atkins said there were 10 applicants for the position, eight of whom are in the county school system. He said Principal Mark Briscoe interviewed each of the candidates and recommended Bishop for the job.
“He will continue coaching the basketball team because we don’t want to lose a good coach. I hate to lose him in the classroom because he is an excellent math teacher and they are hard to find,” Atkins said.
Bishop was named basketball coach just before the beginning of the 2018-19 season. In two seasons, he has been named Coach of the Year twice in District 2AA and led the team to two straight berths in the state tournament. He has also coached softball for 10 years