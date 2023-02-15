Bishop named Coach.jpg

Washburn Lady Pirates head coach Daniel Bishop led his team to a 20-win season and was honored as Coach of the Year.

 Sheila Bailey/Courtesy

WASHBURN – The Washburn Lady Pirates have captured top honors in balloting for the 2023 District 2A All-District team.

Coach Daniel Bishop was named Coach of the Year after leading his team to the regular season co-championship with Cosby and a 20-win season.

Daniel Bishop Mug.jpg

Daniel Bishop
Braelyn Coffey Mug.jpg
Buy Now

Braelyn Coffey