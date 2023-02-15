WASHBURN – The Washburn Lady Pirates have captured top honors in balloting for the 2023 District 2A All-District team.
Coach Daniel Bishop was named Coach of the Year after leading his team to the regular season co-championship with Cosby and a 20-win season.
“This is an honor that is shared by the team. We have a lot of players that do things the right way. I am blessed to have a great assistant coach in Aaron Clay. I cherish being the head coach of the Washburn Lady Pirates,” Bishop said. “I love this team, this community and our former players that helped us build something special here. All of the awards and recognition are great, but we are all focused on trying to win the next one.”
For the second straight year, Braelyn Coffey was named co-Player of the Year with Cosby’s Shylee Shelton. Coffey is the school’s career scoring leader.
“This is the second year Braelyn has claimed co-Player of the Year honors. This is a tremendous feat. She is a tremendous competitor and has worked hard to become the player she is. We are fortunate she is on our team,” Bishop said.
Named to the All-District team with Coffey were Saylor Clay, Megan Beeler and Rylie Nicely. Ebany Hill and Callie Nicley made honorable mention.
“This is a well-deserved honor for Braelyn, Saylor, Megan and Rylie. They have worked hard and had a great season,” Bishop said. “They are all aware that individual recognition is about being part of a great team. I am proud of every player on this team. They have all been a part of the success we have shared so far this season. Hopefully, we have more honors and more wins to claim as we continue in the post season.”
Dillon Renner and Caden Atkins were named to the boys’ team from Washburn.