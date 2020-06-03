BLAINE – The city’s planning commission is exploring the possibility of setting standards for the appearance and age of mobile homes when they are placed on a tract of land.
The question has come to the forefront recently after a rusty shell of a structure was placed on property at the corner of Depot Street and Indian Ridge Drive, just behind City Hall. It has no windows.
Loni McKnight, a member of the planning commission, said at Monday’s meeting she stopped at the home on the property next door to inquire if the owner knew anything about it. It turned out the mobile home belonged to the man’s son.
She said the man admitted, “It’s a dump.” She said his son had moved it there after losing his job in Newport. She said she was told the son promised to fix it up, but so far had done nothing.
City Planner David Williams had told Mayor Marvin Braden recently that the structure met all setback requirements and probably nothing could be done to remove it.
But at the meeting, Williams said it may be in a flood zone, which might give the city some leverage. He and City Attorney Shelley Wilson are going to look into it further.
Wilson also expressed doubt that the city could have standards for appearance. She said she will do more research before the July meeting.
In other business, the panel approved three mobile food vendor permits. They are Gypsy Kitchen food truck, to be located in the parking lot of Okie’s Pharmacy; Snow Daddy, at El Paisaje parking lot; and the Filling Station, next to Blaine Hardware.