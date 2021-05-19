Blaine Parks and Recreation holds street dance

BLAINE – Blaine Parks and Recreation held a street dance Saturday, May 15.
The street dance was held at the National Kennel Club and featured a live DJ. In addition to dancing, guests at the event had the chance to purchase snow cones, funnel cakes and ice cream from Snow Cone Eddie.
Blaine Parks and Recreation Director and Blaine Police Department Officer James Barnes said the event was held as a kickoff to Blaine’s Spring Festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 22.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. Live music will begin at noon and Nitro wrestling will begin at 4 p.m. The Blaine Fire Department will demonstrate a vehicle extraction during the event. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase items from approximately 40 vendors.