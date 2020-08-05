BLAINE – Blaine Municipal Planning Commission has endorsed a proposed amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance that would require placing an age limit on replacement mobile homes.
The measure will be on the agenda for public hearing and final reading on the board of mayor and alderman’s agenda Monday, August 17. It passed on first reading at the July meeting.
The amendment requires that the building be more than five years old. City attorney Shelley Wilson told the board it would be legally defensible. The issue had been under discussion since some mobile homes in poor condition were located on lots in the city.
In other business, the board approved preliminary plats totaling 18 lots on Old Rutledge Pike. One intersects with Newman Lane, the other with Pine Street. City Planner David Williams said applicant Randy Dalton has not expressed a use for the property.
The panel also turned down an application by Dorothy Miller for a subdivision plat for her property on Old Rutledge Pike. The commission had questions about the habitability of one of the mobile homes on the property.
Miller was asked to get answers to the questions and come back to the September meeting. The meeting will be Tuesday, September 8 at 6:30 p.m. The commission’s normal meeting day is the first Monday of the month, but that is Labor Day.