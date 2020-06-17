BLAINE – Blaine is the second municipality in Grainger County to turn a deaf ear to a plea for financial assistance for EMS operations.
Marty Bowen, the agency’s director, tried to make his case before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday, but he left empty-handed and with little hope conditions will change. He said he had already been to Rutledge and reported, “They weren’t inclined to help us.”
Bowen told the Board the Blaine station is the most costly of the four EMS stations in the county.
“That’s because we don’t own the property and have to pay rent. The county owns the other three stations,” he said.
He said it costs about $11,000 a year to operate the station here.
But City Recorder Elizabeth White pointed out Blaine provides the space for the county’s branch library rent free, and the city also pays the utility bill, she said.
Bowen even suggested if EMS does not get some help, the station could be moved out of Blaine.
“I don’t know what might happen,” he said.
That brought protests from several board members who pointed out that residents in Blaine also pay county property taxes and are entitled to services. Others said with future revenue so uncertain because of COVID-19, it’s not the time to be taking on more expense.
No one on the board seemed inclined to recommend offering help.
Asked about it after the meeting, Mayor Marvin Braden said he did not expect to bring up the subject for further discussion.
“I don’t think it’s going anywhere,” he said.
The board did adopt the 2020-21 fiscal year budget with a dissenting vote from Alderman Michael Hopson.
Hopson has been campaigning for Police Chief Tim Wyrick to get a raise in salary. White reported a survey of chiefs’ salaries in Bean Station, Rutledge and Blaine showed Wyrick is the lowest paid of the three at about $38,000 a year.
Bean Station Chief John McMurray’s salary is about $40,000, White said.
“But he is administrative only. Tim wears three hats. He is administrative, patrol and a detective,” Hopson said. He participated in the meeting by phone.
Wyrick said since other city employees are not getting raises next year, he would not accept one either.
Braden repeated his proposal that the board pool any surplus at the end of June and give employees bonuses in July. Alderman Charlie McKnight agreed, saying the board should reconsider Wyrick’s salary in the next budget.
In other business, the board approved amendments to the current budget so it will balance at the end of the month. The new budget goes into effect July 1.
Braden said he is waiting on a report whether the three design options for a new playground meet ADA requirements before convening a meeting of the recreation committee to approve one of them.