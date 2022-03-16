Blanken candidate for 5th District commission seat

BEAN STATION – Anna Blanken is seeking her first term as County Commissioner for the 5th District of Grainger County.
Blanken is a graduate of Berea College in Berea, Kentucky where she met her husband, Grainger County native Zack Blanken. They reside with their two children in the Tater Hill Community in Bean Station. Blanken is a member of Narrow Valley Baptist Church.
Blanken’s campaign in centered around one main issue: infrastructure development. She said she would like to see more resources allocated to county road maintenance, more internet options for some of the county’s more isolated areas, more robust animal control options and for zoning options to continue to be revised.
“Grainger County is beautiful, and you won’t find better people than the people in this county,” Blanken said. “We need to continue to maintain what we have and ensure Grainger County remains a place of beauty for generations to come.”
Since announcing her candidacy, Blanken said she has visited several of her neighbors in the district to discuss their grievances to county-wide concerns. She said her vote will always go for the majority of voices in the 5th District.
“I’ve tried to speak with as many people in my district that will talk with me,” Blanken said, “and those hard discussions won’t end if I’m elected to office. If anything, they will need to increase so that I can give my vote back to the people of my district.”
Blanken encourages those in her district to contact her via her Facebook page, @AnnaBlankenDistrict5, to discuss her platform and to speak with her about what they envision for Grainger County.