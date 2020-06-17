BEAN STATION – Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department will host a blood drive for Rutledge resident Carter Hixon.
Hixon is the son of Susan and Travis Hixon. He is 10 years old. He had to have a heart transplant when he was two. Since then, he has had two open heart surgeries to overcome subaortic stenosis, which happens when blood flow from the heart’s pumping chamber is restricted.
Hixon recently had to undergo emergency surgery to repair a leak in his intestines. During the surgery, surgeons had to remove approximately eight inches of his small intestines, a perforation and a tumor. Another tumor was found during the surgery, but due to its location, it could not be removed.
After several biopsies, Hixon was diagnosed with lymphoma and post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, which is a complication of solid organ transplants and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. He was recently transported to Vanderbilt Hospital and has needed several blood transfusions since his arrival.
The blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28 at Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Donors must wear a face covering. Anyone who does not have a face covering will be provided one by Medic Regional Blood Center. Donors will receive a free Medic gift and a coupon for a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse.
Anyone who would like to donate blood in Hixon’s name can make an appointment at www.medicblood.org or call (865) 524-3074.