RUTLEDGE – A contract with Stellar Therapy Services about nursing services was updated by the Grainger County Board of Education (BOE) at its meeting Tuesday, June 16.
Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins said the contract would allow Stellar Therapy Services to bring a nurse practitioner into the schools. Atkins said the nurse practitioner would not be utilized for medical services, but would file doctor’s statements utilizing telemedicine.
Stellar Therapy Services will file the service with TennCare. The nurse practitioner will be for children in the school system who have TennCare. Grainger County School System will receive 70 percent of funds received from TennCare, while Stellar Therapy Services will receive 30 percent.
“We will actually legally be generating revenue by doing this,” said Atkins.
This service is limited to TennCare recipients and will be free to the school system.
The motion to approve the contract was made by board member Donnie Kitts. It was seconded by board member Larry Turley. The motion passed unanimously.
In other business the board approved:
•A pay increase for Amanda McCoy’s bus route extension;
• a contract for dual enrollment with Tennessee College of Applied Technology; and
• the purchase of electronic courses with Niswonger Foundation.