RUTLEDGE – The Grainger County Board of Education (BOE) voted to authorize the director of schools to continue to pay employees in the event of an emergency during its meeting Tuesday, April 21.
Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins said he spoke with an attorney approximately a month ago. He said the attorney assured him in the absence of a policy the Director of Schools was authorized to pay the employees. Atkins said the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) recommended the policy.
A policy identifying custodial and food service workers as essential staff was approved, which allows those identified as essential staff to continue providing services in schools during an emergency closure.
A telework policy allowing employees to work from home during an emergency closure was approved. Telework allows employees to continue regular duties while off-site. The policy states the Director of Schools can require employees to telework if their duties and responsibilities are required during times of emergency.
The board approved a policy relating to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which states every employee has 10 days of paid sick leave as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. FFCRA also expands the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), which allows employees 12 weeks of leave. Atkins said employees would not receive pay for the first two weeks. The next 10 weeks of the leave allows employees to receive two-thirds of the employee’s salary if conditions are met.
The six conditions employees must meet to qualify include subjection to a Federal, State or local quarantine or isolation order due to COVID-19, advice from a health care provider to self-quarantine due to COVID-19, seeking medical diagnosis while experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, caring for an individual who is subject to quarantine or isolation, caring for a child whose school or place of care is closed or if the employee is experiencing any “substantially-similar” condition specified by the Secretary of Health and Human Services and consulted with the Secretaries of Labor and Treasury. The policy was recommended by TSBA. It is part of the recently passed Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump Friday, March 27.
A motion to approve these policies was made by Board Member Gary Staley. Board Member Norma Tate seconded the motion. It passed in a unanimous vote.
The emergency suspension of local board policies was approved. After an emergency meeting held by the Tennessee BOE Thursday, April 9 to determine how to handle graduating seniors and credits for students, among other issues, decisions were made by the state which contradict current school board policies statewide. Atkins said each school system in the state is currently in the process of suspending local school board policies for the 2019-20 school year which conflict with the actions taken by the Tennessee BOE.
A motion to suspend local policies was made by board member Marcus Long. Board member Steve Hodge seconded the motion. It passed in a unanimous vote.
The board also approved a policy to include the term “force majeure,” which is an act of God, in all future contracts. The terminology is meant to prevent the BOE from being responsible for fulfilling contract payments when services are not in use due to an act of God, which includes events like COVID-19. The school system will be at liberty to continue payments of a contract if desired, but does not obligate them to continue payments.
Long questioned who determines whether an event is considered an act of God. Atkins said he could not answer due to uncertainty. Board members Larry Turley and Long suggested the board gain more clarification about who determines an event as an act of God.
After receiving confirmation an amendment could be made after an approval is made, Turley made a motion to add the terminology to all future contracts. Long seconded the motion. It passed with a unanimous vote. Atkins said the policy went into effect Tuesday, April 21.
The BOE will hold its next meeting Tuesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.