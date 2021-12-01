Barbara Womack
Grainger Today Correspondent
JOPPA – Officials have identified a student who left a bomb threat in the girls’ bathroom of Joppa Elementary School Monday, November 29 and have suspended that individual for the balance of the 2021-22 academic term.
Classes were disrupted after the note was found and students were evacuated to Rutledge Elementary School and Rutledge Middle School while the building was searched. No explosive device was found.
It was the second such incident at Joppa in this calendar year. The school was also evacuated in March after a message was found scrawled on the wall of the girls’ bathroom. No bomb was found and the perpetrator was never identified.
“This student was identified on a security camera. Under our zero-tolerance policy, she was expelled for the rest of the year,” Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins said yesterday.
He said the zero-tolerance policy usually means a student cannot return for 365 days, but he said this suspension will end when school is out in May and the parents can appeal for reinstatement at the start of the next school year.
When asked why the school had been targeted twice this year, Atkins said he did not know why. He said Grainger High School had a rash of threats a few years ago.
He said in the current situation a student found a note in the girls’ bathroom in the late morning and took it to Assistant Principal Deeann Stratton.
“The assistant principal immediately notified the superintendent. I told her to evacuate to the football field for safety. I contacted Transportation Coordinator Brett Coffey, and Safety Coordinator Staci Gray arranged for students to be transported to Rutledge Elementary School and Rutledge Middle School,” Atkins said.
He said the students were on the buses within 15 minutes and he had notified parents by phone and text about what was going on.
Dogs were brought in by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, but nothing was found.
“The students were fed lunch at the elementary and middle schools. The building was cleared around 12:30 p.m. and students returned to class,” he said.