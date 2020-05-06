RUTLEDGE – The Grainger County Budget Committee discussed the status of an ambulance that was recently involved in an accident at its meeting Tuesday, April 28.
County Commissioner Darrell Williams asked how much the repair of the ambulance would cost the county.
Grainger County Mayor Mike Byrd said while it has been determined the chassis would need to be replaced, crews were currently looking into whether the box can be saved. Byrd said the chassis replacement would cost approximately $60,000 if the box could be moved to another vehicle.
The box will have to go through inspections to determine whether it is safe for use.
If the box cannot be moved to another chassis, a new ambulance will have to be purchased.