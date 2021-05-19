Byrd officially proclaims EMS Week

RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Mayor Mike Byrd officially proclaimed Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week.
The recognition week is celebrated nationally Sunday, May 16 through Saturday, May 22.
EMS employees spent Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18 training at Grainger County Health Department. While the employees were training, Byrd and EMS Director Mardy Bowen prepared hamburgers, hotdogs and barbecue for EMS employees to show appreciation for their service to the county.
“They work hard, and it’s a stressful job at times,” said Bowen.
He said employees were also given t-shirts to commemorate the week.
Bowen said he believed the proclamation was the first of its kind for Grainger County.
Byrd expressed thanks to all EMS employees for their dedication and service to Grainger County.