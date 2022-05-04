Byrd soars to second term

RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Mayor Mike Byrd soared to a second term in the Tuesday, May 3 county Republican primary, defeating his closest challenger by more than 1,000 votes.
Unofficial returns from the election commission gave Byrd 2,490 votes to 1,336 for second place finisher Mike Holbrook. Bruce McDaniel ran a distant third with 212 votes. The total included absentee ballots, early voting and Election Day votes at the polling places.
Byrd advances to the county general election where he faces no Democrat or independent opposition.
Being assured of reelection, he will start his new four-year term Thursday, September 1.