RUTLEDGE – Lisa Cabbage of Rutledge has been named the “2020 Woman of the Year” by the GFWC Rutledge Woman’s Club. Each year, this award is given to a Grainger County woman of distinction.
The announcement was made at the Rutledge Woman’s Club Closing Luncheon Wednesday, June 17 at the Historic Nance House in Rutledge. Donna Stansberry, on behalf of the Grainger County Chamber of Commerce, submitted the nomination.
A Rutledge High School Graduate, Lisa is married to Mike Cabbage and they have two children, Amy Cabbage and Kirk Cabbage.
Lisa, a very active member of Buffalo Baptist Church, drives the church van and participates in mission trips. She travels annually to Boone, North Carolina to pack shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. She serves on the Grainger Association Disaster Relief Team, traveling to several foreign countries to provide much needed aid and working tirelessly with the school established in Haiti through her several trips for that purpose.
Lisa has been contributory in coordinating survivor activities through the Grainger County Relay for Life and providing a survivor dinner for county cancer survivors. Lisa also assists Grainger Today, writing articles in support of cancer survivors for a special section produced each October. Lisa and her daughter, Amy, volunteer with YOKE ministries in area schools.
Lisa was instrumental in bringing the Remote Area Medical Clinic to Grainger County in 2019 and the unit will be returning to the county for the next two years. Not only did she write a three-year grant, she coordinated the event from start to finish. This year’s clinic provided free dental, vision and medical care to more than 400 people in Grainger and surrounding counties.
Lisa coordinates the yearly Easter egg hunt at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care for the children of Grainger County. She takes it upon herself to solicit donations, eggs and snacks for the event. Normally, more than 200 kids participate.
Representatives of the Woman’s Club said, “Lisa is truly an inspiration to everyone in Grainger County, whether it is through volunteer work or her normal job at Ridgeview Terrace Nursing Home. If she is aware of a need, she is always willing to assist. The term ‘service beyond self’ is truly her life’s mantra, and she lives it daily.”