RUTLEDGE – Two campers at Card’nal Cove Resort were destroyed by fire Monday, May 11, after a fire that began in one camper, ignited the other.
According the Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD), a report of a camper on fire was called in to Grainger County E-911 about 4:56 a.m. Monday morning, May 11. As RVFD was dispatching units, they were advised of a second camper on fire, with fire also extending into the woods.
When Rutledge fire units arrived on the scene approximately 10 minutes later, firefighters reported finding two campers fully involved, with a third camper beginning to catch fire. Firefighters were able to prevent fire from erupting at the third camper by cooling it upon their arrival. Minimal damage was reported at the third camper.
Fire crews from RVFD, Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and Blaine Volunteer Fire Department worked for a couple hours to extinguish the fire which engulfed the two campers initially involved, and the fire that extended into the woods.
None of the campers were occupied at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as of press time.