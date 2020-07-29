ATLANTA, GEORGIA – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is offering guidance for parents, guardians and caregivers of students returning to school, both in person and those attending school through virtual means.
Some of the recommendations for students returning to in-school classes include checking children for signs of illness each morning and taking their temperature. Children who have been in close contact with anyone who has COVID-19 should not go to school.
Parents are encouraged to identify who they should contact at their child’s school in the event the child develops symptoms, and familiarize themselves with local COVID-19 testing sites in the event anyone in the household develops symptoms.
The CDC recommends parents ensure their child is up-to-date with all recommended vaccines, including the flu vaccine. Proper handwashing techniques should be practiced at home, before and after eating, sneezing, coughing and adjusting a face covering. Parents should explain why proper handwashing is important.
Parents are advised to learn how the school will provide water, and consider packing a water bottle for their child.
The CDC encourages parents to talk to their children, and explain the importance of more frequent washing and/or sanitizing of hands, keeping physical distance from other students, wearing a face covering and avoiding sharing objects with other students. Developing a plan to protect household members who are at increased risk for severe illness is also recommended.
Ensure emergency contact information and a list of individuals who are authorized to pick children up from school are up-to-date. If anyone on the list of individuals authorized to pick children up is at an increased risk for severe illness, consider including someone else on the list.
Try to plan for possible school closures or quarantine periods. If a close contact of a child tests positive for COVID-19 the child may need to remain home for a two-week quarantine period.
For children who ride buses, the CDC states parents should plan for their child to wear a cloth face covering on the bus and ensure their child understands the importance of following seating and general bus rules. Anyone who carpools should ensure everyone in a vehicle wears a cloth face covering.
Parents are encouraged to inquire how IEP and 504 plans, or other learning support or mental health and behavioral services, will be managed.
The CDC recommends parents have multiple cloth face coverings available for their child.
Face coverings should:
fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face;
completely cover the nose and mouth;
are secured with ties or ear loops;
include multiple layers of fabric;
allow for breathing without restriction; and
can be washed and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
Parents should label their child’s cloth face coverings with permanent marker and help their child practice putting on and taking off their mask without touching the cloth. Explain some people may not be able to wear a mask due to medical reasons. Parents may consider sending a container to school with their child so they may store their face covering inside when they aren’t wearing it.
The CDC also recommends parents talk to their children about the changes they may experience at their school. When school begins, it is recommended parents communicate with their children about how they are feeling and offer them reassurance. Watch for indicators of stress or anxiety.
Virtual Option
The CDC recommends parents of children who will be returning to school through virtual or at-home learning try to attend school activities and meetings, which may be offered virtually, to express any concerns about the school’s plans.
Parents are encouraged to create a schedule with their child and stick to it, because structure and routine can help keep a child from falling behind with assignments. Utilize a well-lit space that is free from distractions, noise and clutter for learning and completing homework. The CDC also suggests parents find opportunities for their child to connect with their peers and be social, either virtually or in person, while maintaining social distance.
For students who participate in school meal programs, learn how their school plans to make meals available for students who are learning at home through virtual means. Learn how the school will serve children who have IEP or 504 plans, other learning support, occupational or physical therapy, mental health, behavioral services or other related services during virtual at-home learning.
The CDC recommends checking to see if the school has a plan to help students adjust to virtual/at-home learning and other ways COVID-19 may have disrupted their daily life, such as school counseling or psychological services, programs or peer/social support groups.
For the complete list of recommendations, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/parent-checklist.html.