RUTLEDGE – The Grainger County Chamber of Commerce presented Grainger County Mayor Mike Byrd with a tourism enhancement grant match Thursday, June 4.
Grainger County was awarded $75,000 through a tourism enhancement grant. The grant was accepted in 2019 and allowed Grainger County to add a stage at the front of Grainger County Courthouse, along with a welcome sign and a kiosk labeling local historic sites. The project is currently nearing completion.
Grainger County was required to match five percent of the grant, which equaled $3,750. Grainger County Chamber of Commerce President Donna Stansberry said the Chamber of Commerce raised $1,750 in t-shirt sales. The remaining $2,000 was earned through a donation match by Modern Woodmen. The project did not cost taxpayers any money.
Byrd said, “I really appreciate the Chamber of Commerce for their partnership on this initiative. Everyone worked together to make it happen, and the welcome center is something our local residents and tourism visitors should enjoy.”
Byrd said the project shares the story of Grainger County, as it will allow visitors to tour local historic sites. A grand opening event will be announced at a later date.