Clay appointed assistant principal at Washburn School

WASHBURN – Aaron Clay has been appointed assistant principal at Washburn School, Grainger County Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins announced Monday.
The appointment is effective today, Atkins said. He said Clay would also continue as the school’s athletic director. He replaces Kyle Roach, who left to return to Rutledge Middle School as librarian.
Atkins also said he has hired Cassie Lay as the school’s CTE teacher. Her appointment is effective August 3. She will take over the teaching duties of Duke Stratton, who also resigned as baseball coach. He is taking a teaching-only job at Morristown East High School.
Atkins said he has not started the process to find a new coach.