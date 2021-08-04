BEAN STATION – A Bean Station resident was scammed by a potential buyer after listing an item for sale on social media.
According to reports, the victim posted a camper for sale on a social media site and Phillip Christopher Beets, 39, Clinton, purchased the camper Wednesday, July 28. When Beets took possession of the camper, he also purchased a motorcycle and Jeep from the victim.
The victim reported his bank informed him a check in the amount of $15,200 written for the purchase of the motorcycle and Jeep was fake, along with a check written in the amount of $14,000 for the camper.
Beets had reportedly taken possession of the camper and motorcycle, but had arranged to pick up the Jeep at a later time.
Law enforcement officers became involved prior to the pickup of the Jeep, and allowed the pickup to proceed as planned. When Beets arrived to take possession of the Jeep, he was arrested.
Following his arrest, Beets reportedly told law enforcement officers where the camper and motorcycle were located in Knoxville. Both vehicles were recovered by Grainger County Sheriff James Harville and Deputy John Davis, with the assistance of the Knoxville Police Department.
Detective Captain Leon Spoone charged Beets with two counts of writing worthless checks, theft of property more than $10,000, theft of property more than $1,000 but less than $10,000, criminal simulation, two counts of identity theft and two counts of forgery.
Melisha Moore, 41, Clinton, was with Beets at the time of his arrest, and was arrested and held on a warrant for failure to appear out of Knox County.
Beets is being held in the Grainger County Detention Center with a $45,000 bond.