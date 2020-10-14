JOHNSON CITY – Washburn High School senior Emery Coffey finished first among small-school runners in the 48th Trailblazer Invitational cross country meet at Daniel Boone High School, Saturday, October 10.
The race was run on the same course that will host the Region 1 meet Thursday, October 29 to determine qualifiers for the state championship a week later. The top ten runners in each size classification, large or small, will advance to the state meet.
Saturday’s race attracted runners in both classifications and was run in two heats. Coffey ran third in her heat and her time of 22.55.3 was 33rd best overall.
Should she qualify for the state championship, it would be her third straight year to make it. She finished 71st as a sophomore and moved all the way to 15th in 2019. She has the fifth best time among returning runners.
Coffey is taking advantage of fall break in Grainger County Schools this week and has traveled to the site of the state meet to work out. The meet will be held Thursday, November 5 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville. The small-school girls race will be held at 3 p.m. EST.
In the boys meet, Caden Atkins finished 25th in the small-school division with a time of 20:34. He was 88th of 189 overall.