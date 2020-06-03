RUTLEDGE – Plans have been finalized for commencement ceremonies for Grainger High School and Washburn High School next week, with some minor details pending.
Grainger High will have its event Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m. In case of rain, it will be held the following morning or early afternoon.
Washburn’s graduation will be Friday, June 12, also at 7 p.m. The rain date will be the following day, time to be determined.
Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins said both ceremonies will be on the football field at Grainger High. He said because of social distancing guidelines, Washburn did not have a venue large enough to accommodate the anticipated number of guests.
“Each ceremony will be a little different because of the size of each class,” Atkins said. “I am not happy about it, but we will have to limit seating for guests at Grainger High’s graduation. We are still determining the number of guests each graduate we will be able to invite,” he said.
Grainger High has a class of approximately 200. Guests will be seated in the home team stands.
He said Washburn, with only 35 seniors, will be permitted a total attendance of 500.
Each class will be seated on the field.
Atkins said the stage for both ceremonies will be in the vicinity of the 50-yard line. It will either be on the field itself or on the concrete in front of the visiting team’s stands. He said details of the processional and recessional are still being worked out. Each class will have a brief valedictory and salutatory address, he said.
Graduations were originally scheduled for May 14 and 15, but after the school year was prematurely cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those dates had to be canceled. Each class was given a parade on their graduation date in their home community.